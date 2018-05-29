Lagos hair stylist reveals how police arrested him for looking feminine

A Lagos hair stylist, Tosin has taken to his social media page to share how he got arrested by the police all because he has a feminine look.

According to Tosin, while he was on his way for a job, he got confronted by a police officer who after asking for his identification, said he looks like a girl and then got him arrested.

Tosin said he was taken to a police station and was then told that he looks like a gay.

He shared on his page:

THE MAN THAT ARRESTED ME… So this morning by 9am, I was on my way to style someone at Ogudu, I entered a public transport and was stopped by a guy at Ojota who asked me to introduced myself I asked why he said his police, they asked for my ID card I showed them, then he said I look like a girl and that was it they started yelling and calling me names then they took me and put me in their bus,

took me all the way from Ojota to IWAYA POLICE POST then I asked what my offence was, they said I look like GAY, INDECENT ACT and I’m too SLIM.

I was locked up from 9am – 4pm before they release me. Please since when did been slim become an offence in LAGOS. I was unjustly maltreated today by the POLICE and I demand justice. 😡 😡

