Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th May

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the commemoration of 2018 Democracy Day, which also marks the third anniversary of his administration, was a celebration of freedom for Nigerians.

Address by Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria In commemoration of the 2018 Democracy Day Celebration, Tuesday, 29Th May, 2018

This was disclosed, on Tuesday, by President Muhammadu Buhari during his Democracy Day broadcast to the nation. He also said that the inflationary rate has consistently declined every month since January 2017.

President Buhari reiterated his administration’s determination to fight corruption, vowing that his government is more than ever determined to combat the problem.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on all stakeholders in the Nigerian project to work collectively in order to improve the country’s democracy.

Bomber kills four, suspected herders attack Catholic seminary Four people have been killed and seven others injured in the latest Boko Haram attack in the restive town of Konduga in Borno, the police confirmed on yesterday.This is as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders yesterday launched an attack on the Catholic Secret Heart Minor Seminary located in Jalingo the capital of Taraba State.

Nigeria is, today, a focal point of global terrorism activities. Through a series of callously designed and devilishly executed bloodletting operations, unrivalled in the annals of the country, the sect has thrown the country into protracted volatility.

Buhari to sign “Not Too Young to Run” Bill into law To give opportunity for Nigerian youths to vie for various political positions, President Muhammadu Buhari will soon sign the Not Too Young To Run bill into law.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan among others have pledged to support Nigeria to achieve free and fair election.

