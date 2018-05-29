Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th May

Punch

Democracy Day, a celebration of freedom for Nigerians –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the commemoration of 2018 Democracy Day, which also marks the third anniversary of his administration, was a celebration of freedom for Nigerians.

Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 Democracy Day speech 

Address by Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria In commemoration of the 2018 Democracy Day Celebration, Tuesday, 29Th May, 2018

The Sun

Nigeria’s foreign reserve hits $47.5b in May – Buhari

This was disclosed, on Tuesday, by President Muhammadu Buhari during his Democracy Day broadcast to the nation. He also said that the inflationary rate has consistently declined every month since January 2017.

Thisday

Buhari: We Are More Than Ever Determined to Fight Corruption

President Buhari reiterated his administration’s determination to fight corruption, vowing that his government is more than ever determined to combat the problem.

Daily Trust

Survival of democracy a collective responsibility – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on all stakeholders in the Nigerian project to work collectively in order to improve the country’s democracy.

Guardian

Bomber kills four, suspected herders attack Catholic seminary

Four people have been killed and seven others injured in the latest Boko Haram attack in the restive town of Konduga in Borno, the police confirmed on yesterday.This is as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders yesterday launched an attack on the Catholic Secret Heart Minor Seminary located in Jalingo the capital of Taraba State.

Daily Times

#NigeriaMourns: Over 20,000 killed by Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen

Nigeria is, today, a focal point of global terrorism activities. Through a series of callously designed and devilishly executed bloodletting operations, unrivalled in the annals of the country, the sect has thrown the country into protracted volatility.

Tribune

Buhari to sign “Not Too Young to Run” Bill into law 

To give opportunity for Nigerian youths to vie for various political positions, President Muhammadu Buhari will soon sign the Not Too Young To Run  bill into law.

Leadership

2019 Elections: US, UK, Others Pledges To Support Nigeria 

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan among others have pledged to support Nigeria to achieve free and fair election.

The Nation


Tags

You may also like

OFFA BANK ROBBERY: Why I killed over 20 people including police officers – Dismissed SARS Officer

Nigerians React to Buhari’s Three Years Achievement

Davido And Wizkid’s Managers Are The Two Most Successful Artiste Managers In Nigeria

 Ajaokuta Steel: You must appease our ancestor for work to go on – Community leader

Christianity is the centre of corruption in Nigeria – Pastor

I am his pastor and prayed for him to succeed: Pastor swindles member of millions of Naira

3-years-in-office: Buhari Administration’s Reveals 3rd Year Factsheet

Everything you should know about the FRSC recruitment

Come on your crutches, Senate is not the same without you – Ben Bruce begs Dino Melaye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *