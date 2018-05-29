Local News

Real Madrid’s Trophy Cabinet Not Big Enough For 13th European Cup After Beating Liverpool In Kiev (Photo)

Real Madrid will have to extend their trophy cabinet to accommodate a 13th European Cup

According to a report by The Sun UK, Real Madrid currently need a bigger trophy cabinet after running out of space for a 13th European Cup.

The club’s museum showcases all of their previous trophies in the competition side by side.

After the historic “decima” win in Lisbon four years ago, Real extended their trophy cabinet by two more slots.

But, after clinching an incredible third title in a row, Los Blancos now need more space.

Marca report that fans will have to wait another week to see club president Florentino Perez place the trophy in its new home.

Gareth Bale netted a double to put Liverpool to the sword, having also scored against Atletico Madrid four years ago.

