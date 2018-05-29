Local News

Taraba Provost’s Kidnappers Demand N30m Ransom

 

File Photo

The abductors of the Provost of the Taraba State College of Health Technology, Takum, Mr. Fred Wayas, on Monday demanded N30m as a ransom for his release.

A family source told a correspondent in a telephone interview on Monday that Wayas was abducted along the Katsina Ala-Takum Road on his way back from Asaba in Delta State on Saturday.

According to the source, Wayas who was travelling in an official car belonging to the college, got missing and his phones went off until Monday afternoon when his abductors used his phone to contact the family.

“They allow him to talk to us before one of them collected the phone and asked us to pay them N30m before he would be released. The ransom according to them is for the release of the provost and his driver.

“They promised to call us back but they have not called yet and the number is no longer going through,” the source said.

Wayas’ abduction is coming barely five months after the member representing Takum 1 state constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hosea Ibi, was kidnapped and killed in Takum after payment of ransom.

When contacted,  the Police Public Relations Officer in the state,  ASP. David Missal, said the command was not aware of the development.

