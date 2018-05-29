Local News

There Is A Plan To Plant Arms In My Village House And Constituency Office – Dino Melaye Raises Alarm

 

Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye made the fresh allegation on his Instagram page about how he is about to be framed up.

The senator made the allegation after he shared a photo (see below) showing a document from the police when his house was last searched.

Dino then wrote: “Execution of search warrant. Nothing found.

“Now there is a plan to plant arms In my village house and constituency office in Kabba and incriminate me.

“We are watchful and waiting.

It will be recalled that Dino has been accused by the police of running a criminal gang. He was arraigned in a Magistrate court in Kogi state on May 3rd.

