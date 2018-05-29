Local News

‘Yahoo Boys’ Who Travel Around The World Spending Fraud Money, Finally Nabbed In Lagos (Photos)

As many as three suspected Internet fraudsters have been nabbed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, for conspiracy and possession of fraudulent documents.

The suspects identified as Sylvester Osolase, 30; Seyi Ajayi, 36 and Monday Mayaki, 37 were reportedly arrested on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at River View Estate, Isheri North, Lagos State, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their activities.

A car recovered from the suspects

The suspects who were dealing in romance and classified scams, confessed to have defrauded several unsuspecting victims around the world. They also confessed to have used proceeds of their illicit deals to buy cars, paid their rents and travel around the world.

Items found on the suspects include laptops, cars, mobile phones, and incriminating documents that were printed from their emails.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

