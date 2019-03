A Keke Napep man stripped naked to collect back his key which was seized by the driver of a Range Rover jeep after the Keke man collided him around Ojota area of Lagos State today, March 28th. He stripped naked to scare the man out so as to get his key back.

Well, the car owner didn’t give a hoot as he made sure he took his car to a panel beater and got his car fixed by the Keke Man before releasing his key.

See Video: