2019Election: APC congratulates PDP for victory in Bauchi

Governor Abubakar Mohammed has congratulated Senator Bala Mohammed, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bauchi governorship election after been declared winner of the election.

Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Ali M. Ali expressed Gov. Abubakar’s message. He said;

I congratulate my brother, Sen. Bala on this victory at the polls. I am delighted to note that in spite of the intensity of the campaigns in our dear state, a peaceful election took place without bloodshed. Let me therefore invite the Governor-elect to join me in working out the process of a smooth transition. I sincerely thank the entire people of Bauchi state for their support to my administration and urged them to extend the same to the incoming administration. I also urge the governor-elect to caution his supporters to be law-abiding while celebrating since the period of campaigns is now over.