#2019Election: INEC withholds certificate of return for APC in Zamfara

by Olayemi Oladotun

Following the nulification of the primaries of the All Profrwssives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State by the Court of Appeal on Monday, INEC has suspended the decision to issue certificate of return to winners of the 2019 election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, disclosed that it has suspended its plan to issue Certificates of Return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect  and state Assembly members in Zamfara State fixed for Wednesday.

INEC deputy director of Voter’s Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.
He noted that INEC’s position was in accordance with a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division which nullified the party primaries that produced its candidates in the just concluded general elections.
RERUN: INEC Announces Date For Adamawa Election
Tags from the story
APC, inec, zamfara

You may also like

I’ll Celebrate If Amaechi Leaves PDP Today, Says Wike •You’re Petty – Amaechi

Nigerian air force loses helicopter in a combat with Boko Haram insurgents

Why Nigeria’s tech ecosystem shouldn’t be built exclusively with foreign capital

Americans set to protest President Trump’s administration

Runtown Acquires New White Pet Lion

4 Biggest Problems of Online Shopping

Nigeria Has Been Destined By God To Break Into Smaller Units – MASSOB

Calling A Governor ‘Your Excellency’ Is Illegal – Aregbesola

Senator Boroffice Denies Snubbing Akoko APC leaders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *