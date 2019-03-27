2019Election: INEC withholds certificate of return for APC in Zamfara

Following the nulification of the primaries of the All Profrwssives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State by the Court of Appeal on Monday, INEC has suspended the decision to issue certificate of return to winners of the 2019 election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, disclosed that it has suspended its plan to issue Certificates of Return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect and state Assembly members in Zamfara State fixed for Wednesday.

INEC deputy director of Voter’s Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that INEC’s position was in accordance with a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division which nullified the party primaries that produced its candidates in the just concluded general elections.