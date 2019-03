Senator Bala Mohammed, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bauchi governorship election has been declared winner of the election.

Senator Bala Mohammed got 515,113 votes against outgoing Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (APC) who got 500,625 votes.‎

The PDP candidate got 39,225 votes in the delayed result of Tafawa Balewa local government area while the APC candidate got 30,055 votes.