Ex-BBNaija housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa has declared that she has been celibate for 3 years. The reality star revealed that she broke her virginity at the age of 19.

She stated that her choice of being celibate came from her last nasty breakup and since then she vowed not to sleep with any man until marriage.

Uriel also claimed that she is a good kisser and do practice her kissing on her hand since when she became celibate.

Watch the video below;