‘4 things women hate during sex’ – Princess Shyngle spills

by Temitope Alabi

Princess Shyngle is at it again and this time she is sharing the 4 things women hate during the sex.

According to the actress, who had earlier in the day stated the sex and food cannot keep a man, she listed pulling out early as one of the 4 things women hate during sex.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
actress, Gambia, Princess Shyngle, Sex

You may also like

I Will Not Date Any Man Again – Angelina Jolie

British actress becomes fifth woman to accuse Weinstein of rape

Wow! Lilian Esoro releases stunning new images as she turns a year older

Capital F.E.M.I To Part Ways With Kennis Music As He Refuses To Renew His Contract

Justin Bieber Storms Off Stage After Asking Fans To Stop Screaming

Aww! 9ice shares cute photo with his twin daughters

I have never had surgery on my face -Dabota Lawson credits her chiselled features to great makeup skills

Mr. & Mrs. Baddo: Olamide shows off his baby

President Buhari meets 10-year-old girl who wrote him a letter, plus 2 other young supporters (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *