9mobile wows Abuja customers in ‘Magic Hour Promo’ as father of five wins N5m

After recently splashing its Lagos customers with stunning prizes in the ongoing Magic Hour promo, a new set of winners emerged in and around Abuja, carting home fabulous prizes on Friday, March 22. The event which held in Abuja was in continuation of the prize redemption events of the promo, organized by the most innovative and customer-friendly telecommunications company,9mobile.

The prize redemption, which took place at the Mall Atrium, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, also witnessed a surprise Shopping spree in which many participants, who had accompanied the promo winners to the event as friends and loved ones, went home with amazing items which they purchased from the mall free of charge courtesy of 9mobile.

Just like the Lagos edition, 9mobile customers who participated in the promo won many fantastic prizes including free airtime, smartphones and cash prizes running into millions of naira as part of the rewards given out by the telco under its customer reward scheme, Magic Hour Promo, in celebration of customers for their loyalty to the network over the past ten years.

Speaking at the prize presentation, the Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, said the Magic Hour Promo is one of the ways the telco is fulfilling its promise to make this year as fulfilling as possible for its subscribers.

“This promo was introduced by 9mobile to mark its tenth anniversary and a way to reward the loyalty of our customers. This is very much a recognition initiative from 9mobile as we want to change the lives of our customers; we created this opportunity to make an impact in their lives which you all are seeing today. This is very significant, and we are very happy with it. With just N100 our customers can do extraordinary things which they ordinarily wouldn’t have been able to do. We designed the Magic Hour Promo to reward our customers, every day, every week and every month till the promo ends”, he said.

Beuvelet, while commending customers in Abuja for being among the most active participants in the promo, assured subscribers of more loyalty initiatives even as he reaffirmed the telco’s commitment to raising the bar of Quality of Service and adding value to its customers.

Receiving his N5 million cash prize, Faruk Muhammed expressed delight at being singled out of the millions of subscribers who participated in the promo daily.

The excited father of five said; “I had not even seen N500,000 in my life let alone N5 million. It sounded unbelievable at first when I was told. I have always made 9mobile my network of choice any time, any day; for me, this is more than a reward. When this promo started I tried to load up to N100 everyday so that I could at least win something, but this prize completely blew my mind!”

The Magic Hour Promo which kicked off on February 11 will run for 90 days; the promo is 9mobile’s way of celebrating and rewarding its customers for their unwavering loyalty and brand affinity. Some lucky customers have already moved up the social status ladder by becoming millionaires courtesy of the promo, as draws hold across key cities in Nigeria.

Prizes still up for grabs include the grand prize of N20 million for one winner at the end of the promo, and N5 million cash to be won by two lucky customers. Also, one lucky customer will win N250,000 every day, while 5 customers will each win N50,000 cash daily throughout the duration of the promo. Other fantastic prizes are 5 smartphones to be won per week.

To stand a chance to win big in the Magic Hour promo, all new and existing customers can simply recharge a minimum of N100 or text WIN to 88808.