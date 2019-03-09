9th Assembly: Problem looms for APC as Ndume rejects party adoption of Ahmed Lawan

by Olayemi Oladotun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly adopted incumbent majority leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Senate president for the 9th Assembly.

However, Senator Ali Ndume reacting to the party’s adoption of Lawan has called the act an unconstitutional one.

Ndume expressed shock over the party’s decision without consulting the Senators-elect. Ndume, a ranking Senator and former Senate Leader, said the party leadership’s move to impose Lawan was contrary to Section 50 (1) (A) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which gave the Senators-elect the right to elect their leaders on the day of inauguration.

Ndume is also reported to be amongst the senators gunning for the Senate President seat.

