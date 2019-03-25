Actor Majid Michel Finally Breaks Silence Over Throat Surgery Reports

by Temitope Alabi

A few weeks ago, news surfaced that Ghanaian actor Majid Michel had travelled abroad for throat surgery.

The actor has now debunked the report saying he only travelled to Jerusalem to pray and not for throat surgery as many people claimed.

In his words;

“I was in Jerusalem, the holy land, the land of milk and honey. When I went to Israel and was reading the Bible, I was in the location where the story was told. So I am reading the first miracle Jesus performed in Canaan and I am reading the verse in Canaan, where he performed the miracle”.

“I had close friends calling to ask me if it’s true I am going for surgery and— though— I was in America at the time, I didn’t go there for surgery. Some blogger decided to stir the media, probably because I have been off social media for a while.

He added;

“I wasn’t in town and a couple of people called me to say a blogger called them to ask them if I was in town or not, which they said I was out of town. So he went on my Instagram page, picked a picture of an advert I have done for Air France and added that Majid was in a hospital for surgery. Which is false, fake”, Majid Michel disclosed.
