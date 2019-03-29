Actress, Oge Okoye Reveals Why She Visited Pastor Alph Lukau For Deliverance

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye who received lots of backlash after video of going to Pastor Alph Lukau who is famed for a controversial resurrection miracle for deliverance went viral has broken silence.

According to the actress, her decision to go before pastor Lukau was because of her aunt who is wheelchair-ridden.

Read her below;

“Good morning Glam FAMILY………I try to be calm about everything and anything especially when Negativity screams out so loud. I don’t try to Calm the Storm,but will only Calm my mind and the Storm will Pass..though i owe no one any explanation as regards to my personal heavenly race but

I feel like addressing THIS wild fire

I Travelled to see my mum as usual and she told me how she came across the youtube channel of AMI church and that she’s been following them ever since because of what God is doing in the church through Pastor Alphalukau. So my mum wanted to visit the church because of her younger sister(My aunt)who is a cancer patient,wheelchair bound and is bedridden. Due to Mum’s age,I didn’t want her making that long journey from Spain to South Africa so I requested for my aunt’s pictures and promised her that I would visit the church so I can stand in for her as a point of contact. That was how i visited AMI on the Sunday, 16th of October 2018,last year. Go on youtube and see for yourselves. Please Nigerians,Is anything wrong in seeking the face of God or standing in the gap for my sick aunty? How Gullible can people be?Why fabricate stories?

Meanwhile how much do you think I will be paid to do the unimaginable? God forbid

Whoever said that..May they be visited with the same bitter pill to swallow IJN. Amen

Thank you Lord for all the blessings.