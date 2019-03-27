Adamawa Re-run: APC Threatens To Boycott Thursday Election If INEC Goes Ahead With Plan

The Adamawa state chapter of All Progressive Congress(APC) has threatened not to participate in the forthcoming supplementary election scheduled for Thursday, March 28th in the state if INEC goes ahead to conduct the election on Thursday.

According to the APC organising chairman of the state, Ahmed Lawan, he queried if INEC is trying to disenfranchise the civil servants from participating in the poll.

He added that the election should have been fixed on a Saturday rather than Thursday.

In his own word:

“We are not going to participate in the election, if INEC is going to conduct it on Thursday. “I don’t know why INEC is rushing, as conducting this election on Thursday will disenfranchise many voters, particularly workers and students who need to go to work and schools,