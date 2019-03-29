#AdamawaRerun: INEC declares PDP winner of governorship election

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Umar Ahmadu Fintiri, winner of the Adamawa state 2019 gubernatorial election.

INEC announced the result  early Friday morning, the state Returning Officer, Professor Andrew Haruna, said the PDP candidate polled 376,552 votes to defeat the incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Jibrilla Bindow who got 336,386 votes.

The supplementary election in Adamawa State held on Thursday March 28.

