Again!!! Building collapses in Lagos

by Valerie Oke

A two-storey building on Monday collapsed in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The building which had already been marked for demolition by the government of Lagos, reportedly gave way at about 12:30 p.m. today.

The building is said to be located at No. 50, Kakawa Street, off Odunlami Street, CMS in Lagos Island.

This comes just a few weeks after the 3-storey building at Massey Street, Lagos Island, collapsed, killing tens of people including little school children.

However, no casualty has been reported yet.

More to come….
