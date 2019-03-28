Ahmed Musa Gifts A Nigerian Cleaner A Huge Sum Of Money

by Eyitemi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, has surprised a street cleaner after their friendly match fixture with Egypt at Asaba International stadium. The woman was said to have approached the Super Eagles camp in Delta state in search of a menial job but was unable to secure one.

Ahmed Musa reportedly saw the cleaner’s son afterwards and beckon on him to come forward before the boy’s mum stepped forward to pick him up. He was then said to have engaged the woman in a chat following which he collected her details.

The woman was said to have screamed moments after he left as she was credited with the sum of N250,000 by the footballer.
Tags from the story
Ahmed Musa, Asaba stadium, cleaner, delta, super eagles

You may also like

Glo Premier League Round-Up: Giwa are Superior Elephant, Dolphins Down Pillars

Glo Premier League Round-Up: Giwa are Superior Elephant, Dolphins Down Pillars

2019 Grammys: Here Is Why Seun Kuti Did Not Perform At The Grammys Yesterday

Acceptance of Prize Money Against NCAA Rules- Dike Clears the Air

Yaya Toure’s Brace Inspires City To Victory Over Crystal Palace

Cardiff City Names Solskjaer as New Manager.

Man arrested for stealing phones in church service

Police rescue migrants in abandoned containers

Army Arrests 4 Boko Haram Suspects, Recover 100 Motorbikes In Borno

Fuel scarcity looms, Shell shuts down its pipeline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *