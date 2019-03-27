AIT Owner, Raymod Dokpesi, Blows Hot, Accuses Buhari Of Being Behind His Arrest

The owner of Daar Communication, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, has accused the Buhari led administration of being behind his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport upon his return from medical travel overseas.

He made this known during a question and answer session on AIT today, March 27th. He added that he was grilled for about an hour before being allowed to walk home.

In his own word:

I just returned from a medical trip overseas last Friday, March 22, 2019, when I was arrested for 50 -55 minutes at the airport. I was told that they have instructions from above to arrest me on my return but after a few phone calls and contacts, the immigration officer at the airport told me that he has instructions from above that I can leave and he gave me back my passport and told me that I should go and that they will reach me subsequently.

On Monday, I received new information and in line with the normal process, I returned my passport to the Federal High Court since I traveled under judicial approval or permission. So I returned my passport and came back and gave notice that I might have to go for a medical check-up so that they will ensure that the operation was successful and that all the organs and everything are properly healed.

So when I got the letter yesterday the 26th, I replied that same yesterday the 26th notifying them that I have returned the passport to the Federal High Court and that it has been duly acknowledged and added all the necessary information and so on. But the officers who interrogated me said that they had expected me to go back to the Federal High Court and obtain the passport with their letter of invitation. I told them that I totally defer from that line of thought.

I have returned. I got the passport from the Federal High Court. I returned the passport to the Federal High Court. If you the immigration service with the instruction from above require my passport, then write directly to the Federal High Court and request for the passport. If you like, you can copy me for me to be able to go there and say, look I am supposed to be a courier, has the Court approved it and I will return it clearly, but that did not happen and that made us have altercations and tempers went very high.

But I stood my ground and said, ‘well I am a Nigerian citizen. I have traveled out for my medical treatment. I am back to the country and I voluntarily came back and have handed over my passport to the appropriate authority.’ They were telling me that the passport was a property of the Federal Government and the Federal Government has a right to withdraw it at any time.

Granted the passport is a property of the Federal Government and Federal Government has a right to withdraw it but I am also a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and there is a judicial process. There is a rule of law, why should we not go through the judicial process and be able to define what is required?

I do not suspect any foul play. I can only say what I know but honestly, this is the handiwork of the Buhari Federal Government.