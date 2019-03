Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has welcomed a son with one of his queens, Olori Mojisola.

The queen took to her IG page to share the exciting news adding that the name of her son is Prince Kalid Adegboyega Adeyemi.

Sharing a photo of the young prince, she wrote;

Welcome to the world my Charming prince, I thank God for safe delivery u shall Excel in life God will guide and protect you🙏

Congrats to the royal family.