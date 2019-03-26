Alex Ekubor Gushes About Daniella Okeke’s Behind In A Birthday Message

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubor, has taken to his Instagram page to wish his colleague, Daniella Okeke, a happy birthday as she turns 32-year-old today.
The ”chop life” gang member however went further to gush about the behind on the Nollywood actress in the birthday message. He prayed to God to enlarge her behind more and more.
What he wrote:
Happy Birthday @daniellaokeke , this good God that put all your problems behind you, would never let it weigh you down. May your assets continue to grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow & grow 💙