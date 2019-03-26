Alex Ekubor Gushes About Daniella Okeke’s Behind In A Birthday Message

by Eyitemi

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubor, has taken to his Instagram page to wish his colleague, Daniella Okeke, a happy birthday as she turns 32-year-old today.

The ”chop life” gang member however went further to gush about the behind on the Nollywood actress in the birthday message. He prayed to God to enlarge her behind more and more.

What he wrote:
Tags from the story
alex ekubor, Daniella Okeke, nollywood

You may also like

‘Masturbation is more spiritually damaging than fornication’ – Actress Efia Odo

“Been doing it all alone, y’all were only deceived by videos and pics” Paul Okoye says of being the ‘brain’ behind P-Square

Karrueche Tran – “I Want To Be On Good Terms With Chris Brown”

Photos: Good or Bad – J Martins weds on a low-key

#MTVBaseHottestNaijaTracks: N6 shades Chocolate City again!

Actress Regina Chukwu Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Instagram Big Boy Hushpuppi goes on a rant, slams Lagos club-goers

He is Catching Cold: Singer Tunde Ednut gets himself a brand new 2012 Toyota Camry

50 Cent’s On Sale Mansion Slashed From $18.5M To $8.5M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *