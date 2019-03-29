Amaechi is working for the party – APC quells suspension rumour

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked rumours going around that the party had plans to suspend Minister for transportation for alleged anti-party activities.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa Onilu, told reporters that Amaechi supporting another candidate in Rivers State was not anti-party, as the party being supported (AAC) goals aligned with APC’s goals. He said;

Though the APC does not have governorship candidate in Rivers, the people of the state were very important to the party. Whatever has happened in Rivers, and whatever Amaechi has done, is completely normal and acceptable to this party. If we have the opportunity of working with a party that will abide by our principles, it is within our right to work with such a party to ensure that we free the people of Rivers from hardship.

The Supreme Court ruled out APC candidates in the 2019 elections in Rivers State.