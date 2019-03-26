YPP Senator-elect Ifeanyi Ubah decamps to APC

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator-elect under the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah, who won the election Anambra south election has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming four days after he denied plans to dump the party.

The national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, made Ubah’s membership of the ruling party known at a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with APC senators-elect in Aso Rock on Monday night.

Ubah on Friday had denied de-camping from YPP, he said: “I am not yet ready to defect from the YPP. I am still in the YPP. In the party business, you can’t determine what would happen next. Sometimes you wake up and you will start seeing one problem or the other. For me today, I am in the YPP and I hope to remain in the party.

“The YPP is bringing a revolution of change to Nigeria. I must join a progressive group in the Senate since I cannot be alone. The YPP is the party to beat in this country. I won my election without the party having an office in any part of Anambra State.”

Ubah was at the All Progressives Congress meeting of Senators-elect.
Tags from the story
APC, Ifeanyi Ubah, ypp

You may also like

Atiku’s U.S visit was a downright catastrophe – Keyamo

UNICAF AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP FOR A MASTER’S IN EDUCATION TO VISIONARY ICT TEACHER IN GHANA

Kante Doesn’t Talk To Anyone- Victor Moses Bares It All On Team Mates

What Nigeria Can Do To Come Out Of Recession – Agbakoba

£10m scam:Nigerian businessman dupe British authorities

Kogi Poll: Wada Meets Buhari, Asks For Level Playing Field

Meet the First Black Woman to launch her own Airline

Revealed!!! How Buhari, APC have been working to sabotage elections – PDP

How Your Favourite Superheros Reacted To Donald Trump’s Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *