YPP Senator-elect Ifeanyi Ubah decamps to APC

Senator-elect under the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah, who won the election Anambra south election has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming four days after he denied plans to dump the party.

The national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, made Ubah’s membership of the ruling party known at a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with APC senators-elect in Aso Rock on Monday night.

Ubah on Friday had denied de-camping from YPP, he said: “I am not yet ready to defect from the YPP. I am still in the YPP. In the party business, you can’t determine what would happen next. Sometimes you wake up and you will start seeing one problem or the other. For me today, I am in the YPP and I hope to remain in the party.

“The YPP is bringing a revolution of change to Nigeria. I must join a progressive group in the Senate since I cannot be alone. The YPP is the party to beat in this country. I won my election without the party having an office in any part of Anambra State.”

Ubah was at the All Progressives Congress meeting of Senators-elect.