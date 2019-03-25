‘Anyone who questions Regina Daniels source of Wealth is allergic to Success’ – Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actress, Uche Maduagwu, has come out to defend Regina Daniels following how Nigerians have been questioning her source of wealth.
Uche who spoke through his Instagram page shared that the Nollywood actress has been lucky with juicy endorsements.
Regina Daniels only recently bought her mum a palatable mansion before going on to buy herself a second car in the space of one month.
He wrote:
@regina.daniels Anyone who questions your source of WEALTH is allergic to SUCCESS, and has signed a long term contract with POVERTY…😁😁 When this girl was trekking on the street, and jumping from one "Okada" to another,🚲 nobody questioned her source of POVERTY,😭 but immediately God smiled on her, and gave her the power to buy herself expensive CARS, and even spoil her mum with a beautiful house all in one MONTH,🚗 HATERS are opening their "I better pass my neighbor mouth" to question her source of wealth.💰Is it fair? @regina.daniels is like a younger sister to me, and i can tell you that she is one of the most hardworking ACTRESSES in Nollywood,🎬 aside that, God has been opening doors of FAVOR for her through endorsement etc,🎁 so why are you questioning her wealth? Is it your wealth?😁