APC endorse Ahmed Lawan for Senate President

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday endorsed the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe) for the position of Senate President in the Ninth Assembly.

The endorsement was made during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. In attendance were President Muhammadu Buhari, 11 governors, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and senators-elect, of the ruling party.

Oshiomole yesterday disclosed that APC was not ready to share power as it did during the 8th Assembly.

Senator Danjuma Goje, Senator Ali Ndume is also believed to be in the running for the Senate President seat.