Apc meeting with senators-elect: 3 things Oshiomhole said that has become the gospel to his supporters

A former governor of Edo state and the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, is currently receiving some accolades on social media for being a ‘tough’ chairman.

The former labour leader is being praised by some supporters as the perfect one to lead a party such as APC. They gave him credit for ‘dismantling the dynasty’ of Bukola Saraki in Kwara state, and the almost growing ‘godfather’ tendencies of Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and now, for being the best APC national chairman.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC, had met with newly elected senators-elect of the party at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday. Amongst the many things that Oshiomhole said at the meeting, here are three things that have become the gospel for some of his supporters.

" Nigerians punished fifteen senators but God left one(Dino) to entertain the house" Adams Oshiomole — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) March 26, 2019

Do not do business with PDP members in the house. Adams Oshiomole warned the newly elected APC members. — Success Idowu (@idowu553) March 26, 2019

Adams Oshiomole said that he won't stop talking. That anyone who lied against the APC or PMB must be ready to tackle him. He's not going to be Diplomatic with the PDP because the PDP are not civilized men but hungry crooks waiting all day and night to re-scavenge Nigeria.

Me: 💪 — Lefty against rogues, a Buharist. (@kakra68) March 26, 2019