Army rescues Kidnapped Muslim cleric from armed bandits

by Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has confirmed the rescue of renowned Islamic cleric in Katsina state.

According to the presidential aide, the cleric, Sheik Ahmad Suleiman, and five other persons, who were kidnapped by armed bandits in Katsina state, were rescued by gallant men of the Nigerian army.

His words: Nigerian Army has rescued Sheik Ahmad Suleiman, a renowned Islamic cleric and 5 others who were kidnapped recently in Katsina. The rescued clerics are intact in good health condition as ascertained by the medical examination. May Allah continue to protect us all.
