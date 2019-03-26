ASUU must call to order the qualifications and integrity of Professors who could not solve mere primary school arithmetics during election results collation – Senator Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West at the senate has asked the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to “call to order the qualifications and integrity of these professors”, who were the returning officers for the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC.

The senator won his reelection to continue to represent his Kogi West people at the Red Chambers, thanked INEC for exposing those professors, who couldn’t solve ordinary primary school arithmetics.

This was obviously in reaction to claims that some state returning officers had rigged election for some candidates and that figures didn’t add up after collation.

What he wrote

I appreciate INEC for exposing some of our Professors who could not solve mere arithmetic that a primary school pupil will solve. ASUU should be concerned and call to order the qualifications and integrity of these idiotic professors. – SDM
