“ASUU should verify qualifications of idiotic professors used by INEC” – Dino Melaye warns

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Dino Melaye has fired shot again at Nigeria’s educational system.

This time around, Senator Dino Melaye has charged the Academic Staff Union of Universities to verify the qualifications of Professors who served as ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the just concluded 2019 elections.

Dino expressed this view on Tuesday via his Twitter page. He tweeted;

I appreciate INEC for exposing some of our Professors who could not solve mere arithmetic that a primary school pupil will solve. ASUU should be concerned and call to order the qualifications and integrity of these idiotic professors.

