Bauchi Rerun: PDP set to claim governorship seat

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Mohammed is set to claim the governorship seat in Bauchi state, following already announced results from the supplementary election.

The PDP candidate has scored 6,376 votes over Mohammed Abubakar, of the All Progressives Congress,APC, who has scored 5,117 votes in the supplementary election.

However, the PDP candidate can’t yet be declared winner of the polls, says Kyari Mohammed, the state returning officer, because of a pending local government area.

The court had ordered INEC to halt collation of results in Tafewa Balewa.