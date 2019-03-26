Bbnaija reunion: CeeC and Tobi still like each other – Everything fans are saying

When the Big Brother Nigeria, Double Wahala episode started, Cynthia ‘CeeC’ Nwadiora and Tobi Bakre, were one couple, we all loved to see.

As the love grew, the CEEBI lovers grew too but like they say about good things, they ended before fans couldn’t even get enough of them.

With the ongoing reunion, and with Tobi and CeeC sitting close to each other today, fans of CeeBi are hoping that those two, could try the love story once again and see where it leads.

Cee C stills wants to Tobi and Tobi still wants her but they can’t be together? Everything fans are saying below;

My observations: Ceec and Tobi are still very much in to each other, she doesn't mind them getting back together but Tebi is scared. Ales like Leo a lot and wish they get back together but he's not into her. He likes cc ( maybe it's just me sha)#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija — SweetbabyO (@sweetochanya) March 26, 2019

#DoubleWahalaReloaded Ceec and Tobi . 🤔 Something is still definitely happening there .who knows perhaps we will still see ceebi get together in the future — Eyitayo Oladokun (@eyicool1) March 26, 2019

No matter how much you dislike seeing CeeC and Tobi together, you won’t deny that those two had a pure and natural chemistry!

Sorry, this tweet isn’t open to argument. — 🎀Call•Me•Ann🎀 (@Ann_Udz) March 26, 2019

CeeC and Tobi I believe on you. I'm sure I'm the only person that feel they are good together . #doublewahalareloaded #BBNaijaReunion — Emuobonuvie (@Queensagi) March 26, 2019

Ceec and Tobi 😂😂

Ending on a cute note

Atleast Spartans and Tobination

We got an end ❤#BBNaija #doublewahalareloaded — Gail 💕 (@Gailee_Cutie) March 26, 2019

Lmao I’ve Confirmed it. Leo is wasting his time. Alex wasted her time. Ceec and Tobi like each other but just can’t be together 😉😉 #DoubleWahalaReunion — Towsyn__ (@Towsyn__) March 26, 2019