Bbnaija reunion: CeeC and Tobi still like each other – Everything fans are saying

by Valerie Oke

When the Big Brother Nigeria, Double Wahala episode started, Cynthia ‘CeeC’ Nwadiora and Tobi Bakre, were one couple, we all loved to see.

As the love grew, the CEEBI lovers grew too but like they say about good things, they ended before fans couldn’t even get enough of them.

With the ongoing reunion, and with Tobi and CeeC sitting close to each other today, fans of CeeBi are hoping that those two, could try the love story once again and see where it leads.

Cee C stills wants to Tobi and Tobi still wants her but they can’t be together? Everything fans are saying below;
