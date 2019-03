2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Princess, has taken to her Instagram page to troll Dee-One after the latter mocked her accent during the show yesterday night. Dee-One had said during the show that Princess accent is ”Amerigbo” a mixture of English and Igbo language.

Princess in her response via her Instagram page said Dee-One’s nose goes 2 times bigger whenever he is about to lie.

What she wrote: