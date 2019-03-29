BBNaija Reunion: Social Media Erupts As Antolecky Accuses Bbnaija Organizers Of Scripting The Show

by Eyitemi

Image result for antolecky

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, simply known and addressed as ”Antolecky” has sparked reactions from Nigerians after she revealed during the reunion show yesterday that she doubts the authenticity of the voting process adopted by the organisers of the reality Television show.

Antolecky who buttressed her point through her Twitter handle this morning said there is no way anybody would tell her that there wasn’t  inconsistency in the voting data presented nor can anyone tell her the show didn’t feed off public opinion.

Consequently, Nigerians have had a thing or two to say.

What she wrote:

Reactions:

 
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Antolecky, bbnaija reunion

You may also like

See The Jaw-Dropping Chest Of Plus-Size Model Who Just Wrapped Up Her NYSC

Between Jude Okoye’s sister-in-law and Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita on Instagram

JUST IN: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Stephanie Okereke Linus Arrives Zambia For The Premiere Of Her Movie ‘Dry’

Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon named as presenters for Oscars

bum bum

Photos Of Ladies In The MISS BUM BUM Competition Including An Amputee

Charlie Sheen Smears Dog Poop On The Premises Of School Where Daughter Was Bullied

Charlie Sheen Smears Dog Poop On The Premises Of School Where Daughter Was Bullied

Koffi Shut Up And Leave Kiss Daniel Alone – Anusiobi Itfranklyn Writes

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia are simply adorable in loved up photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *