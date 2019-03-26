#BBNaijaReunion: ‘Bambam was very fake during the show’ – Alex

by Temitope Alabi

Bam bam was fake in the house - Alex

During last night’s episode of the BBNaIja Reunion show, Alex, while speaking said BamBam was very fake while they were in the house.

According to Alex, this is because Bam Bam was always staring at the camera while they were in the house.

“ Yes I would say BamBam was fake because she was always looking at the camera while in the house. She lied that she didn’t know how to speak pidgin but spoke pidgin with accent after one party.”

BamBam, however, defended herself saying Alex is wrong as she might have stared at the cameras unconsciously.
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Alex, Bam Bam, Cee-C

You may also like

Toke Makinwa’s Estranged Husband Welcomes First Child With Lover

Check Out The Funny Message Omotola’s Son Left Her On Mother’s Day

‘The Wedding Party 2’ Earned N20Million On Opening Day At Cinemas

I Slept With This Lady, She Demanded For N200k But I Gave Her N20k – Nigerian man reveals, shares photo

‘KILAMITY’ – Sugarboy Finally Speaks On Song Theft Accusation | VIDEO

Finally Olu Maintain Says: “I’m not a Yahoo boy”

Kanye West Pleads With Artist To Take Off Painting Of Kanye Passionately Kissing Kanye

Efya’s Sings A Mashup Of Daddy Yo and Skin Tight

12 year old Ghanaian Lesbian seeks deliverance (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *