#BBNaijaReunion: Bitto Talks About His Big Prick Size

by Segun

One of the Big brother Naija Double Wahala housemates, Bitto has once again addressed his very big manhood issue at the ongoing Re-union show.

If you recollect, Bitto was criticised while in the Big Brother Naija house in 2018, after it appeared he had an erection while hugging fellow housemate, Nina.

He however revealed in several interviews after the show ended, that he is well endowed down there and this was even confirmed by another housemate Vandora, who was captured on camera barging in on Bitto while he was naked.

Vandora had said in an interview on how scared she was on that day she saw Bitto’s manhood.

‘So you guys did not see how I screamed and ran out of the bathroom the day I saw Bitto’s erection in the bathroom, I was really shocked’ she said.
