2018 BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada has caused a stir online following her revelation about her business.

According to Ifu, she makes N5milion daily from her hair product business. Ifu made this known during the BBNaija reunion show last night.

Her statement was met with a lot of disbelieve and awkwardness as fellow housemates could not hide their feelings about the revelation.

Watch below;

https://twitter.com/ShakyShakyDaddy/status/1110305080631353344