The BBNaija Reunion show last night brought up another revelation many have been waiting for in a long while.

Housemate Cee-C admitted she liked Tobi a lot and wanted him all to herself. Cee-C, however, made it known she discovered they were not compatible and won’t work.

Tobi also spoke on their relationship in the house saying he did like her as well but realized she wants her man to be hers alone and he is not such a man.

Watch below;