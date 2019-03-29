#BBNaijaReunion: Kbrule Reveals His Mom Is Battling Cancer [Video]

by Segun

#BBNaijaReunion: Kbrule Reveals His Mom Is Battling Cancer (Video)

Emotional moment at the last night reunion episode of the last BBNaija reality show was when Kbrule revealed to his other housemates that his mother has been battling cancer for a very long time.

According to him, he had to drop out of school because his mother’s health destroyed his family’s finances and coming on the show was an opportunity for him to win the money to care of her and get his career back on track.

The rapper also said he was really hurt when Khloe brought his ill mother into their issue while in the Big Brother House.

Watch the video below.
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, #doublewahalareloaded, cancer, KBrule

You may also like

Tekno Drops Clue At Expecting A Child With Girlfriend, Lola Rae

Basketmouth and wife Elsie celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary

See Photo Of The 20yr Old Bride Who Made Her Wedding Dress Without Sewing Machine

Anambra Election : Corp members fail to work without feeding allowance

Actress, Genevieve Nnaji gets snubbed at an event in Lagos; fans are not pleased

Halima Abubakar Launches Her Record Label

She’s for PMB!!! Festus Keyamo says as he strikes a pose with Buba Galadima’s daughter

‘Not Music’- Singer Duncan Mighty Reveals The Source of his Wealth

Toyin Lawani Super-Thin Waist — Three Weeks Post-Baby Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *