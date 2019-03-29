BBNaijaReunion: Kbrule Reveals His Mom Is Battling Cancer [Video]

Emotional moment at the last night reunion episode of the last BBNaija reality show was when Kbrule revealed to his other housemates that his mother has been battling cancer for a very long time.

According to him, he had to drop out of school because his mother’s health destroyed his family’s finances and coming on the show was an opportunity for him to win the money to care of her and get his career back on track.

The rapper also said he was really hurt when Khloe brought his ill mother into their issue while in the Big Brother House.

Watch the video below.