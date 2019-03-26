BBNaijaReunion: See the savage ways Nigerians reacted to Ifu And Ahneeka’s fight

Nigerians love drama and yes, no doubt about it.

Twitter NG was on fire last night after a video of Ifu and Ahneeka almost getting physical during the reunion show surfaced online.

Some Nigerians have since reacted in the most savage way yet and we just must bring some of those savage responses on here.

Read below;

Ebuka: Girls calm down Ahneeka takes two big steps like an elephant towards Ifu Ifu starts removing her shoe Ahneeka pushes bouncer Ifu: If this girl comes at me when I'm not ready e no go funny o Ebuka: Nothing wey Musa no go see for gate #DoubleWahalaReunion pic.twitter.com/LW1kyo60T3 — Frany (@franyjacobs) March 25, 2019

Jeez. This Ifu issa Parrot.

The annoying thing is, she's always talking rubbish.

She even thinks she's part of the entertaining people on the show.

Smh!!#BBNaijaReunion#DoubleWahalaReunion#DoubeWahalaReloaded — DaddyHaniella 💖💖💕 (@Haniel_rodrigo) March 25, 2019

Who heard when Ifu said 'if una let this girl come scratch me when i never ready eh, e no go sweet o'.. 😂😂😂😂 #DoubleWahalaReunion — Waseelah (@L_deeee) March 25, 2019

Even Ahenneka can’t hide that she’s already tired of listening to Ifu the talker #DoubleWahalaReunion — pamela (@pamela12443503) March 25, 2019

AHNEEKA: I'm sorry.

CEEC: I'm sorry.

ALEX: I'm sorry. IFU: I'm a content creator, I made N5m daily, my brother died when he was 10, I have temper issues and I'm a role model, so I'm sorry. ME:#BigBrotherReunion #DoubleWahalaReloaded #DoubleWahalaReunion pic.twitter.com/nEx5QbnOpP — Harri Obi™ (@Harri_Obi) March 25, 2019

Ebuka forgot for a second he was supposed to be the umpire, miderator and MC. He almost dashed Ifu hot slap. He remembered his balance #DoubleWahalaReunion — Kemmy (@ChemmyAd) March 25, 2019