Last night on the BBNaija reunion show, former loverbirds, Tobi and CeeC spoke expressively about their first kiss in the house. CeeC told show host Ebuka, that the kiss was real and that she wanted Tobi all to herself. Tobi on the other hand said he felt the kiss was not real.

After watching last nights edition, some Nigerians on social media are saying the pair still have the flame of love in them.

Watch the video clips below and tell us what you think