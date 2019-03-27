Beauty queen dies after butts enlargement surgery in Lagos

by Valerie Oke

A Nigeria Beauty Queen has died after a botched buttocks and hips enlargement surgery.

The deceased  who was the 2013, Face of Democracy Transformation Winner, Onwuzuligbo Nneka Miriam died at the hands of a Lagos based American surgeon in Lagos.

The beauty Queen died on February 3rd after being in coma from December 30th after the surgery.

Investigations by Attention Magazine revealed that the Surgeon, Dr. Anu is uncertified, and that the procedure took place at her Med Contour Cosmetic Surgery center which had recorded several cases of surgery failures and complications.

It was also revealed that in the beauty Queen’s case, fats that where suppose to be transferred to her hips and buttocks rather went into her lungs, and that’s what led her into falling into a coma.

She was eventually transferred to the Lagos state Teaching Hospital, LUTH, from a private hospital, where she died.

The doctor is said to have shutdown her clinic and no longer her popular Instagram page.

