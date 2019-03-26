Best Sex Positions In The World Cannot Keep A Man – Princess Shyngle

by Segun

Best Sex Positions In The World Cannot Keep A Man - Princess Shyngle

Ghanaian-based the Gambian socialite Princess Shyngle has advised her colleague ladies that cooking and trying to be a marriage material does not guarantee them keeping their men forever.

According to her, ladies should just do the things they feel like doing rather than make it look like they are trying hard to please their men since that work.

In a video available on social media, the socialite could be heard saying,

“Look, ladies y’all need to understand that cooking for man cannot keep a man, cleaning for a man cannot keep him, washing his clothes, being a perfect girlfriend cannot keep a man. Having s*x with him 24hours, you can give him all the best s*x positions in the world cannot keep a man. Being the hottest and most beautiful girl in town with the baddest body and the most gorgeous face cannot keep a man”

Video below:

Tags from the story
Princess Shyngle, Sex Positions

You may also like

Simi shuts Twitter user who said Adekunle Gold is not Coachella material up

35 year old man arrested for raping his 13 year old in law

I don’t appreciate you sending me pictures of your p*nises- Halima Abubakar

‘Nigerian rappers are unknown in South Africa’ – Cassper Nyovest

We are tired of you – Nollywood actor attacks Freeze over pastors, tithes [VIDEO]

Beyonce Embarrasses Kim K, Refuses To Be Her Bridesmaid

Man slams lady who wore shorts made with traditional Ibo material

DJ Khaled’s son, Ashad is only 1 and has made it into the fashion world.

#BBNaija Rita Dominic’s advice to Nina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *