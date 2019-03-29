Between Actress Etinosa And Waconzy Over Daddy Freeze Comment

Nollywood actres, Etinosa who recently became a buzz on social media after stripping on Mc Galaxy’s Instagram live has slammed singer Waconzy for calling Daddy Freeze a demon for always attacking the Christian Church on social media.

Read Waconzy post below;

As christains, one of our basic duty is to protect the body of christ (the church). We must not let demons make jokes with our God. This foolish man @daddyfreeze is trying to do a harm to the church that i protect. No way ! Never ! @waconzyis here !!

The post by the singer didn’t sit well with Etinosa who decided to straighten him up on what she calls the truth, a weapon she says Daddy Freeze is using to free people from the grips of false teachers.

See screenshot of her post below.