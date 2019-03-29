Between Actress Etinosa And Waconzy Over Daddy Freeze Comment

by Segun

Between Actress Etinosa And Waconzy Over Daddy Freeze Comment

Nollywood actres, Etinosa who recently became a buzz on social media after stripping on Mc Galaxy’s Instagram live has slammed singer Waconzy for calling Daddy Freeze a demon for always attacking the Christian Church on social media.

Read Waconzy post below;

As christains, one of our basic duty is to protect the body of christ (the church). We must not let demons make jokes with our God. This foolish man @daddyfreeze is trying to do a harm to the church that i protect. No way ! Never ! @waconzyis here !!

The post by the singer didn’t sit well with Etinosa who decided to straighten him up on what she calls the truth, a weapon she says Daddy Freeze is using to free people from the grips of false teachers.

See screenshot of her post below.

Between Actress Etinosa And Waconzy Over Daddy Freeze Comment
Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, Etinosa, Waconzy

You may also like

tonto dikeh, tristan thompson, kylie jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian confirms Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s Bff Jordyn Woods

SEE Tonto Dikeh In Labour Room After Giving Birth [Photo]

Yemi Alade Shares Beautiful Picture As She Turns 30

You Represent God: Ooni of Ife Offers Pastor Adeboye the Highest Seat in His Palace | PHOTOS

Ghanaian boxer beats up comedian on live TV for joking with his hairstyle

#BBNaija: Ahneeka’s epic reply to troll who asked her to get married

85 year old man dies trying to set record on Mount Everest

Stop looking for that person that completes you, RMD urges

Throwback photos of BBNaija finalist, Tobi Bakre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *