Between you and Buhari, who is a parasite? – Presidency

Raymond Dopkesi, chairman of DAAR Communications, (owners of the Raypower FM and African Independent Television, AIT) has made headlines after describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a parasite and stirred reaction from the presidency.

The media mogul was said to have called Buhari a parasite, after he was intensively questioned by personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Wednesday.

“I can state categorically that this is the handiwork of the Buhari-led Federal Government. There is nothing I can do. I am in court already. I am a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is on my sweat that I go for treatment,” he was quoted to have said. “Buhari, who says he is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, unfortunately in the history of Nigeria, has been a parasite of Nigeria. He has never created any employment (opportunities). “I have contributed to the growth and development of this country. The Federal Government is on an intimidation ploy and they are after everybody in the PDP. I’m undaunted. In fact, the more they do this, the more I’m defiant and the more I’m resolute to stand for the good of the ordinary people of Nigeria.”

Reacting to the statement, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the president said Dokpesi calls Buhari a parasite, yet monkeys with the court, when he’s brought to trial for a N2.1 billion money laundering office.

What then do you call the one who nicks N2.1 billion, caught red handed, brought to trial and is monkeying with our courts?