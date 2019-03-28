Biafra supporters throw tantrums as court orders Nnami Kanu’s rearrest

Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest

Several reactions have trailed the revocation of the bail initially granted to the self-proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday had  ordered the arrest of Kanu, after he failed to appear in court. The IPOB leader was granted bail on April 25, 2017 with some conditions – which he has now flouted.

In their reactions, some hailed the court for the move saying there’s too much indiscipline everywhere but the ‘Biafrans’ have taken to throwing tantrums at the ‘zoo’.

Take a look at some reactions

@blessed_ 10636 wrote:

nnamdi kanu re-arrest might cause Nigeria a great harm and possible end the entity, his first arrest is wat Nigeria is suffering.

@NwaAlam wrote:

Lazy president with lazy army should send missile to Israel the way the invaded mazi nnamdi Kanu house without court order, Nigeria army don’t be coward,send missile
