Biafra supporters throw tantrums as court orders Nnami Kanu’s rearrest

Several reactions have trailed the revocation of the bail initially granted to the self-proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday had ordered the arrest of Kanu, after he failed to appear in court. The IPOB leader was granted bail on April 25, 2017 with some conditions – which he has now flouted.

In their reactions, some hailed the court for the move saying there’s too much indiscipline everywhere but the ‘Biafrans’ have taken to throwing tantrums at the ‘zoo’.

Court issuing baseless orders. It's in Nnamdi Kanu's case that you have guts, what happened to Orji Kalu whose arrest has been ordered by the court? This institution has been bastardized to the extent one is no longer afraid of its orders. — Ngozi (@9jacrib) March 28, 2019

Court orders re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu. Great! Indiscipline mustn't be tolerated, not even from expensive and skillful clowns. Jokes should have a limit! — Hope macs (@hope_macs) March 28, 2019

In sane climes, Nnamdi Kanu's ability to influence would be a good case study….

But no… We all see the negatives — Nwa_Aba🗯 (@omogo_damian) March 28, 2019

It’s a legal contradiction to revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s bail after deferring the issue of forfeiture of the bail bonds posted by his sureties to the Court of Appeal. Such ruling plus the bench warrant will NOT pass appellate muster. The battle has shifted to the Court of Appeal. — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) March 28, 2019

@blessed_ 10636 wrote:

nnamdi kanu re-arrest might cause Nigeria a great harm and possible end the entity, his first arrest is wat Nigeria is suffering.

Breaking News 📰! Justice Binta revokes Nnamdi Kanu's bail,orders for his arrest The court presided over by judge, Binta Nyako, gave the order on Thursday and directed that a bench warrant should be issued for Mr Kanu’s arrest. Me : Hmm, The Final Burial Of Zoo Nigeria Is Near pic.twitter.com/kZ1Kcj4jX3 — Abuchi (@sam_ezeh) March 28, 2019

The Revocation of HRM King (Prof.) Nnamdi Kanu's bail is nothing but a MOCKERY OF JUSTICE in Nigeria. If the court is not aware of his residence invaded by Nig. Soldiers – then the court is not WORTHY to try Kanu in any case – Evil can't begat Justice or Righteousness. Shalom! — Ndokizone IPOB (@ndokizone) March 28, 2019

@NwaAlam wrote:

Lazy president with lazy army should send missile to Israel the way the invaded mazi nnamdi Kanu house without court order, Nigeria army don’t be coward,send missile