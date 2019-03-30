Bisola slams Anto For claiming BBNaija was Scripted

Bisola Aiyeola has slammed Anto Lecky for claiming the show was scripted by organizers.

Anto had earlier said on twitter that the voting inconsistencies of the Organizers led to her eviction from the 2018 edition of the show.

Making reference to the fact that she was told to act a script the second time she made her way back into the house made her doubt the authenticity of the show’s voting system. Anto Lecky wrote;

Making reference to the fact that she was told to act a script the second time she made her way back into the house made her doubt the authenticity of the show’s voting system. Anto Lecky wrote;

‘You don’t have to like me or my 3% fans but you can’t tell me there wasn’t inconsistencies in the voting data that was presented. Nor can you tell me the show “script” didn’t feed off of public opinion. It’s the fact’

Reacting to the claims, Bisola stated that one should not bite the finger that fed him or her, she said;

“So, are they trying to say that the finalists didn’t deserve to make it too the finals??? I personally think they Did and majority of the audience voted Miracle. The Brand has its integrity to protect too and I don’t believe they would tamper with voted etc. They should also not forget, that millions of people would maximize just one week in that house. DON’T BITE THE FINGER THAT FED YOU JUST COS YOU NO BELLEFUL OOOO.”