Bolanle Olukanni blasts those insulting actress Oge Okoye

by Temitope Alabi

Meda girl Bolanle Olukanni has taken to her page to clast everyone insulting actress Oge Okoye.

Recall yesterday, a video of the actress attending a deliverance session in the church of Prophet Alph Lukau who was caught faking a miracle, surfaced online yesterday.

This caused many on social media to drag the actress, a thing Bolanle is totally against.

Taking to her IG page, Bolanle wrote;

“But, the truth about that video is that Oge went to the church before the whole resurrection saga.

“All of you that are making fun of Oge Okoye , I pray you are never in a situation so dire or desperate and in your despair the world mocks you instead of empathise with you.

She is obviously going through something and yet everyone is on here shouting that she is acting. Bruv. Did you wake up today with your heart. Haba.”
