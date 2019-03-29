BREAKING: FG planning to increase corpers’ allowance

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Major General Suleiman Kazaure has revealed that plans are ongoing to ensure the increment of allowances for Corps Members after President Buhari signs the new minimum wage bill into law.

Kazaure pointed this out while speaking today in Abuja during the swearing-in ceremony of 3,022 Batch A Corps members into the FCT orientation camp. He said all hope was not lost as the scheme was waiting for the Federal Government to sign the minimum wage into law.

